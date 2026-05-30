Keanu Reeves' girlfriend makes shocking claim about ‘Matrix' star

Keanu Reeve’s girlfriend Alexandra Grant opened up about her romance with the Hollywood star.

The 53-year-old painter spoke to PEOPLE at the launch of her new wine brand in Los Angeles, admitting, “Just talking about my love makes me sweat.”

She explained that she and the 61-year-old balance their artistic lives by respecting each other’s process.

“You want to always be respectful and leave the other person to bake their cake,” she said.

Grant noted that Reeves’ dedication to inhabiting characters mirrors her own immersion in painting.

“When he’s in a character,… I have so much respect for that understanding that this is the middle to the end of a project... I think the same goes for painting… painting really is a form of performance too.”

She added that while the couple often talk through creative ideas, they also know when to give each other space.

“We know that we could talk about any problem or challenge or creative idea… forever if needed, and also respect the individual need to dive deep and have a process that’s maybe quiet or in another collaboration.”

For Grant, the key is mutual respect and play.

“It’s play that we get to play creatively...Every project has its own autonomy, its own team, its own rules, and a beginning, middle and end. So we both are people who do projects. And you know, I’ve lived with John Wick, I’ve lived with Neo.”

Grant and Reeves first made headlines as a couple at a LACMA event in 2019, though friends like Jennifer Tilly have said their relationship began earlier.