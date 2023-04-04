Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military

 
K-pop group Monsta X’s Minhyuk has finally started his mandatory military service. He shared a picture of his shaved head a short while before leaving, which he achieved with the help of Kihyun.

He also shared a picture of the whole group having a meal the day before, including group member Shownu who is currently serving in the military. The singer surprised fans a month back by announcing his decision to enlist with a statement:

“Hello, this is Minhyuk!

I feel like our Monbebe (MONSTA X’s fan club) came into this post already feeling sad after seeing the words ‘this is Minhyuk’ so I feel apologetic.

On April 4, for my national duty, I won’t be able to see you all often for a very short period of time.

I have to come in to the fan cafe and write posts, promote, upload photos, let you know when I’m done working out, do bubble live (broadcasts), and do all the things Monbebe likes often, but not being able to do that for a little while is what hurts my heart most. Besides this, I plan to go with a happy heart!”

