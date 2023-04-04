‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is a ‘closet Spice Girls fan’

Succession star Brian Cox is a Spice Girls fan, the 76-year-old Scottish admitted on Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

In a new trailer for the next episode, actors and X2: X-Men United costars Alan Cumming and Brian Cox are seen driving around Manhattan, and of course, the subject of music comes up.

“So, you’re a Spice Girls fan?” Cumming asks the Succession star toward the end of the clip.

“I’m a closet Spice Girls fan,” Cox replies, before the duo launch into Spice Girls’ 1996 megahit “Wannabe.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Cox speaks about his hit HBO show Succession and his popular and obstinate patriarch character Logan Roy, saying, “Suddenly to have this extraordinary success, telling people to ‘F**k off,’ yeah, and actually… I love it!”

For his portrayal of Logan Roy on HBO series Succession (2018–present), Cox won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Cox played the William Stryker in 2003’s X-Men sequel “X2,” which also starred Cumming as the teleporting blue mutant Nightcrawler.