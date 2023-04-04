 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is a ‘closet Spice Girls fan’

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is a ‘closet Spice Girls fan’
‘Succession’ star Brian Cox is a ‘closet Spice Girls fan’

Succession star Brian Cox is a Spice Girls fan, the 76-year-old Scottish admitted on Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

In a new trailer for the next episode, actors and X2: X-Men United costars Alan Cumming and Brian Cox are seen driving around Manhattan, and of course, the subject of music comes up.

“So, you’re a Spice Girls fan?” Cumming asks the Succession star toward the end of the clip.

“I’m a closet Spice Girls fan,” Cox replies, before the duo launch into Spice Girls’ 1996 megahit “Wannabe.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Cox speaks about his hit HBO show Succession and his popular and obstinate patriarch character Logan Roy, saying, “Suddenly to have this extraordinary success, telling people to ‘F**k off,’ yeah, and actually… I love it!”

For his portrayal of Logan Roy on HBO series Succession (2018–present), Cox won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series and was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Cox played the William Stryker in 2003’s X-Men sequel “X2,” which also starred Cumming as the teleporting blue mutant Nightcrawler.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut

K-pop group NMIXX make Billboard 200 debut
‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event

‘The Crown’ season 6 most likely to conclude with THIS major royal event
BTS’ Jimin has made Billboard Hot 100 history

BTS’ Jimin has made Billboard Hot 100 history
Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex
BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history

BTS’ J-Hope and RM congratulate Jimin after he makes Billboard history
Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST

Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST
'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'

'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'
Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military

Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military
Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo
Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’

Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June