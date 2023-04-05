 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Web Desk

Prince George’s role at Coronation of King Charles finally revealed

Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Prince George is gearing up for a big role at his grandfather King Charles’ upcoming coronation.

The nine-year-old prince is set to be a page for the King at the historic ceremony on May 6th, 2023, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, via People.

Along with Charles, his wife Camilla will also be crowned and each will be attended by four Pages of Honour during the ceremony.

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton is second-in-line to the throne. He and three other boys will be Pages of Honour attending to Charles, 74, throughout the coronation service.

Meanwhile, Camilla’s three grandsons and great-nephew will be supporting her.

According to People, the pages will also form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

The young Prince’s involvement in the ceremony had been a subject of great family discussion behind the scenes as his parents have juggled the unique honour with the pressure it might put on their son’s shoulders.

According to a royal source that told People, the parents are “cognizant that he is old enough to understand what’s going on.”

However, they are mindful that normal life resumes when George is back at school with his classmates the following week, where the weekend’s events will likely be the talk of his classmates.

George will take his place alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, the younger twin son of the Marquis of Cholmondeley (who was recently named as Charles’s Lord-in-Waiting) and his wife Rose — Norfolk neighbours of William and Kate in Norfolk. The other two pages are Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache, the outlet detailed.

