time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Chris Pratt opens up about mental health struggle before meeting his wife

Chris Pratt has recently revealed that he was going through mental health struggle prior to he met his wife, the self-help author Katherine Schwarzenegger.

During the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star said, “I met Katherine – now it’s been five, six years ago. God has a fast-forward button, you know. When it’s right – boom! – you’re hit.”

“You fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great,” remarked the actor.

He continued, “There was a moment in my life that I was really struggling and felt really broken.”

“For me, [it was] my own journey finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, ‘Please save me,’ and feeling saved. And then shortly later, [I met] the woman of my dreams,” disclosed Pratt.

The actor explained, “It’s all about timing. There’s a perfect plan out there for you. And I think you have to have faith.”

“The minute you have faith, it falls into place,” he added.

For the unversed, Pratt met his wife at church and began dating in 2018 and married the following year.

