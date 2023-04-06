 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

Joker: Folie à Deux, production has come to an end, as director Todd Phillips shared the news of wrap up with two new images of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the wrap and share images of Gaga and Phoenix in their respective characters.


Phillips has previously offered exclusive glimpses at the stars in makeup and costumes throughout the shoot for Joker: Folie à Deux, with the 2019 film's sequel set for release from Warner Bros. on October 4, 2024.

"That’s a wrap," Phillips captioned the post. "Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

Phoenix, 48, who won the Oscar for 2019’s Joker, reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, who was seen in the first film as an aspiring comedian dealing with severe mental health issues.

Meanwhile, Gaga is playing DC’s Harley Quinn, confirmed by the photographs taken of the star while shooting an outdoor scene for the film last month.

Phillips first revealed Gaga in character when he posted a close-up image to Instagram on February 14, of the performer holding Phoenix’s face. "Happy Valentine’s Day," the filmmaker captioned his post at the time.

