time Thursday Apr 06 2023
Netflix adds previously banned 'Powerpuff Girls' episode

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

 Netflix adds previously banned 'Powerpuff Girls' episode

The Powerpuff Girls is back on Netflix and this time includes a formerly banned episode.

The notorious "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" episode, that honoured great rock eras, was never aired on Cartoon Network and was not telecast at all in the US until 2009.

In "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey," Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles find themselves tricked by a gnome. He offers them peace in Townsville in exchange for their powers. They soon find out about his wicked plan and best him.

The episode features songs performed and written in the style of The Who's Tommy, Pink Floyd's The Wall, Jesus Christ Superstar, and other rock eras. Even the title is a reference to the Tommy song "See Me, Feel Me."

Cartoon Network explained "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" was pulled because some metal beans in destroyed buildings looked like crosses and one of the hippies also looked like Jesus Christ.

The episode was shown in other countries around the world between 2003 and 2006. It eventually surfaced in the U.S. on DVD. Since then, the episode has been obtainable on digital platforms. It was also integrated when The Powerpuff Girls was available on Amazon's Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix in the past.

The 2016-2019 remake series, simply titled The Powerpuff Girls, is only available to stream on HBO Max. However, the 2002 feature film The Powerpuff Girls Movie isn't available on either platform. 

