Rihanna, Jay-Z among richest celebs as Forbes reveals billionaires list

time Thursday Apr 06 2023
time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Rihanna, Jay Z and Kim Kardashian have been named among the richest people in the world as Forbes announced the billionaires’ list on Tuesday.

The Barbadian singer, 35, and The Kardashians star, 42, along with the Young Forever rapper, 53, made it on Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires for the second year in a row.

Rihanna has earned the spot after venturing into lingerie and beauty with her brand Fenty. The Umbrella singer also helped her French business partner Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, overthrow Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world after his net worth grew more than $50billion to $211billion.

In the Forbes list, Riri secured the 2002 spot with $1.4billion - down from $1.7billion last year.

The SKIMS founder ranked 2,259th on the list with her net wealth $1.2billion. The reality TV star has seen huge success with her Skims shapewear clothing line, with the company worth an estimated $3.2billion.

Meanwhile, Kim's ex-husband Kanye West was dropped from the list after Adidas cut ties with him over his anti-Semitic comments.

Last year, West, who also goes by Ye, was ranked number 1,513 on Forbes' rich list and had a multi-year deal with the sports company for his brand Yeezy.

Other stars on the list are Jay-Z and Oprah Winfrey. 

