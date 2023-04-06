 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing ‘lose-lose’ situation straight in the face

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle risk staring a lose-lose situation ‘straight in the face’ because the Firm may ‘never again’ embrace them.

Royal biographer and author Christopher Andersen issued these claims.

The King author warned, “It's really lose-lose for the Sussexes unless the rest of the family suddenly decides to do an about-face and embrace them.”

According to OK “I don't see that happening. There is too much bitterness there. Too many bridges have been burned.”

The writer also added, “So, if Harry and Meghan attend the coronation, they will almost certainly be sidelined and visibly shunned.”

“If they don't go, it will look as if Harry is turning his back on his birthright, the royal family, and the institution of the monarchy itself.”

“It's really tragic that both sides have allowed things to go so far south,” he added before concluding. 

