Showbiz
time Friday Apr 07 2023
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date

Salman Khan has finally revealed the trailer release date of his upcoming action drama film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The trailer of the biggest action entertainer film of the year after Pathaan is set to release on April 10.

Salman dropped a motion poster on his Instagram to unveil the date. The poster begins with a close up shot of his hand in which he wore his signature braclet. Towards the end, the video shows Salman giving an intense look while carrying a knife in his hand with blood on it.

He captioned the post: "Let the action begin! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan. Trailer out on April 10th."

The film will have a blend of action, drama, romance and comedy. Besides, Khan, it also features Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hedge, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vekatesh Daggubati and many others. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will amuse audeince in cinemas on April 21.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie will release in theatres this year on Diwali, reports Indiatoday. 

