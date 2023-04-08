 
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Web Desk

Morena Baccarin ‘may not’ return for ‘Deadpool 3’

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Morena Baccarin, a mainstay of the last two Deadpool movies, may not end up reprising her role for the third film, Deadpool 3.

On a recent episode of the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the actress, 43, opened up about her potential return to the upcoming sequel, via Variety.

“Yeah, what is up with Deadpool 3? That’s a really good question” she said. “ I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I’d like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don’t know”

Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 after calling 2017’s Logan his final time playing the part. However, both he and Ryan Reynolds have teased Logan is a “totally separate thing” from their new movie.

“I do think this movie, since Marvel-Disney acquired this Deadpool universe, they’re trying to reinvent it a little bit,” Baccarin added. “This movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool. So, we’ll see. Hugh is going to be a huge part of it. I’m sure he’ll be great.”

Baccarin portrayed Vanessa Carlysle, the love interest of Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, in the 2016 and 2018 movies.

While her return is up in the air, the new cast for the movie includes Emma Corrin and Succession Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen. Meanwhile, franchise regulars Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) are returning.

The sequel is currently slated to premiere on November 8th, 2024, with Reynolds’ Free Guy and The Adam Project helmer Shawn Levy directing.

