Saturday Apr 08 2023
Elon Musk slams movie critics over The Super Mario Bros reviews

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Elon Musk has recently lashed out at movie critics over the reviews of The Super Mario Bros movie.

According to Independent, the animated children’s movie, adapted from the best-selling Nintendo video game franchise, was released in cinemas this week.

It is reported that the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, The Super Mario Bros movie has a critics’ score of just 54 per cent positive, marking it as “Rotten”.

Interestingly, the audience score, which is voted for by non-professional critics, is a “Fresh 96 per cent positive”.

On Twitter, the website’s CEO reacts to a tweet from an account called @BoredElonMusk, which contained a screenshot of the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes scores.

“Content review systems are broken. Because critics have a problem with Chris Pratt, the ‘experts’ have deemed the new Mario movie a D- even though audiences clearly love it,” read the tweet.

It added, “Both of these groups are obviously biased, but the disparity here reveals a major problem.”

To this, Musk responded and wrote, “Wow, the critics are so disconnected from reality!”

Earlier in 2021, Musk appeared as a Mario character – Mario’s yellow nemesis Wario – in Saturday Night Live sketch.

