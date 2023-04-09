 
Sunday Apr 09 2023
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actress Tatyana Ali lends support to Will Smith

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Tatyana Ali who played Will’s cousin Ashley Banks on the NBC sitcom from 1990 to 1996, subtly defended Will Smith at a Luncheon.

Speaking to Page Six at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in New York the 44-year-old said: “He’s a beautiful person who has done so much good.

“I don’t want to talk about it (the Oscars slap) because he is somebody who is very close to me and it’s hurtful.”

She also spoke about how her parents ensured she conducted herself properly as a child star.

“My family doesn’t care about whether I’m in entertainment or a teacher. They care about me. I have friends who didn’t fare very well and I think it has to do with when you’re a kid.”

“Yes, you’re working, but you’re still a kid and you need someone to protect you and say no. My parents weren’t playing that at all. I had chores like my sisters. I had to go to college.”

Ali also defended Will after Tony Rock claimed the Smith did not reach out to his Chris Rock to apologise for assaulting him at the 2022 Academy Awards.

