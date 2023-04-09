Ed Sheeran cheers on wife Cherry after taking break from global tour

File Footage

Ed Sheeran turned into a supportive husband as he joined his wife Cherry Seaborn-Sheeran on her hockey match after taking a break from his global tour.



The Shape of You singer, 32, was spotted cheering on his wife from the sidelines as she played with her squad at the home game in Norfolk.

Ed took a break from his world tour after playing in Dublin on Friday and Paris on Sunday. He was spotted wearing a long black coat and green hat as he cheered for his wife.

The Perfect singer recently said he has an “unbreakable bond” with his wife after a series of traumatic events last year brought them closer together.

For the unversed, Cherry was diagnosed with a tumour while she was pregnant with their youngest daughter, Jupiter. It couldn’t be treated until after the birth last May.

Ed also suffered the trauma of passing his best friend Jamal Edwards, who tragically died in February 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“At the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art,” Ed penned.

He continued: “Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out.”