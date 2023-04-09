BTS’ Suga’s new song featuring IU enters Top 15 on Spotify Global Chart

He will also give an inside look at the process of preparing the album in his upcoming solo documentary

K-pop group BTS’ Suga’s pre-release song called People Pt. 2 has entered the Top 15 of the Spotify Global Chart. The track also went on to sweep the iTunes charts in over 80 countries.

The song managed to accumulate approximately 3,404,828 filtered streams on the first day of its release and debuted at No. 11 on the chart. This is IU’s first-ever song to debut in the Top 15 of the Global Top Songs Chart.

The pre-release track is leading up to the third part of his Agust D series called D-day which will be released on April 21st. He will also give an inside look at the process of preparing the album in his upcoming solo documentary.