entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk ‘refreezing polar ice caps’ at Coronation

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “turned their hurt feelings” and “family squabbles into TV viewing and beach-reading”.

So much so that now they “are facing the prickliest of receptions by his no longer nearest or dearest.”

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to the New Zealand Herald she warned, “Now, if the Sussexes can’t quite make up their minds about popping along so they can be bluntly ignored by his family for several hours on live TV, well, it would be understandable, n’est pas?”

“For obvious reasons, Harry and Meghan, having turned their hurt feelings and family squabbles into TV viewing and beach-reading, are facing the prickliest of receptions by his no longer nearest or dearest.”

“They face a reception from his family so chilly it could probably refreeze the polar ice caps.”

