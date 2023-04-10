 
Monday Apr 10 2023
King Charles ‘needs to wise up to nefarious forces’ wanting him ‘bankrupt'

Monday Apr 10, 2023

File Footage

King Charles has just been issued a grave warning regarding the ‘nefarious forces’ wanting his reign facing bankruptcy.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

According to GB News, “King Charles needs to wise up to nefarious forces behind this campaign who want nothing less than the Royal Family and the United Kingdom itself to be made bankrupt via historic reparations for the sins of our fathers centuries ago.”

For those unversed, The Guardian’s accusations have come as part of ‘incendiary articles’ with the headlines against King Charles, an example being the Firm’s past links to the slave trade.

