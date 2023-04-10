Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders spend Easter Sunday with Martha Stewart

Looks like Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders got Martha Stewart’s stamp of approval.

Early Sunday morning, April 9th, 2023, the lifestyle mogul revealed she had spent time with Saturday Night Live alum and his girlfriend, when they stopped by her famed farm in upstate New York, per People Magazine.

Taking to Instagram, Stewart wrote that “two friends” dropped by with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle. She posted a photo of the three of them posing together on the steps of one of the homes on her property.

“They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford,” she wrote in the caption. “I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday.”

“Very cute couple!!!!” Stewart, 81, added of the pair.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Davidson and Stewart have been friends since they both teamed up to roast Justin Bieber in a Comedy Central special in 2015. Earlier this year, the duo went viral when they were pictured holding hands at the White House Correspondents Dinner.



Then, amid his split from Kim Kardashian, a photo of Stewart holding Davidson’s hand sparked internet jokes about the pair potentially striking up a romance.

In an interview with Daily Mail shortly after, the businesswoman said that Davidson was the “son I never had” and called him “charming.”

Meanwhile, Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star first sparked dating rumours in December 2022. A source told ET in January that Davidson and Wonders “have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot.... They’re both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural.”

According to Page Six, a source said last month that the couple is “getting serious.”