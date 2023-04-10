 
Hilaria Baldwin posts sweet Easter pic with her 7 kids, hubby Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin has, once again, sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as she dropped an adorable family click, celebrating the Easter holiday this weekend.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the mom-of-seven, 39, posted a heartwarming shot, revealing that she managed to get all the kids in the frame, as well as her husband Alec Baldwin.

The sweet pictures gave fans a look at the Baldwin clan’s Easter preps in the background as well.

"The only way I got them all in the picture, was to hold a large plastic tub of candy on my lap…” Hilaria began in the caption,

“my face is either congratulating myself for a moment of mommy genius, or wondering if the sugar high and crash later would be worth it," she noted.

"I love that by 7 kids, I've given up on the all looking at the camera and smiling, and just want them to be present in the photo...Happy Easter y felices pascuas to all of you from us. Much love."

Hilaria and Alec are parents to daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 6 months, Maria Lucia Victoria, 2, and Carmen Gabriela, 9½, as well as sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2½, Romeo Alejandro David, who turns 5 next month, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael, 7.

The Baldwins’ Easter Day post came just six days after the 30 Rock actor celebrated his 65th birthday with his family.

