Monday Apr 10 2023
Hugh Jackman celebrates good health after testing negative for skin cancer

Monday Apr 10, 2023

Hugh Jackman slipped into celebratory mode as he tested negative for skin cancer after undergoing two biopsies recently.

The Wolverine star, 54, raised a toast to his good health with two martinis, days after announcing, “MY BIOPSIES CAME BACK,” he wrote in his Instagram Story. “NEGATIVE!!!”

Jackman turned to his Instagram handle on Easter Sunday and shared a celebration video of himself sipping a martini at a restaurant.

In the video, the Logan actor lifted the glass to his mouth and said “number two down” and held up two fingers with a broad smile.

Jackman, who is set to reprise Wolverine in Deadpool 3, simply captioned the post, “A rare occasion.”

The Golden Globe winner also thanked fans and media for spreading awareness and showing support.

Jackman’s latest social media update came a few days after he revealed his closest pal in Hollywood Russell Crowe helped him bag the iconic Wolverine role in the X-Men franchise.

In an interview, Jackman praised the Gladiator star, saying he has helped him in 'countless ways’ throughout his career and labeled him a “good man and a great friend.”

