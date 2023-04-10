Blake Lively explains why she’s concerned with Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock’s association

Hollywood star Blake Lively has recently revealed she doesn’t feel comfortable with how close her husband as well as actor Ryan Reynolds is with his longtime friend Sandra Bullock.



The source told media outlet, “Ryan is known to have a huge soft spot for Sandra and lights up whenever she comes up in conversation. It’s obvious she holds a special place in his heart,” reported via Fandomwire.

“Blake isn’t thrilled about it,” remarked the source.

Elaborating on Blake’s feeling toward this relation, the source pointed out, “Blake doesn’t think anything’s going on, but she’s concerned the sparks are ready to fly again. She knows how attracted Ryan is to Sandy. It’s obvious by the way he fawns over her.”

The source however explained that Blake has never let emotions come in the way of their professional relationship.

Meanwhile, the Deadpool star confessed that he would love to work with Sandra again on a project stating, “We’ve talked about it. We had such great chemistry [in The Proposal] — that was based on 10 years of friendship. We had known each other for a long time when we went into that.”

“If it’s the right [project], we’ll do it because it’s like working with family. It’s a great experience,” added Ryan.