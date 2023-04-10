‘The Glory’ actress Cha Joo Young reveals her father’s reaction to her NSFW scenes

Some viewers were worried that the nudity shown was exploitative

Cha Joo Young from Netflix’s The Glory discussed her father’s reaction to her NSFW scenes in the show as well as her career overall. She played one of the series' antagonists who bullied the main character in high school.

One of her scenes received special attention from fans where her upper body is shown completely bare, which is unusual for South Korean media. Some viewers were worried that the nudity shown was exploitative while others wondered if it was shot using CGI.

She explained her parents’ reaction to the series, saying: “They almost passed out when I told them. They stopped talking to me for a while. They wanted me to quit and move back to the States, but I disregarded that…They’re still not too completely supportive of my career. But they did watch Netflix for the first time to watch The Glory. They didn’t watch it as soon as it premiered. It wasn’t too long ago that they watched the show.”