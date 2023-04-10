Kim Kardashian to stun in new season of 'American Horror Story' with Emma Roberts

Kim Kardashian set to take her fans' breath away as she has joined the 12th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk’s "American Horror Story".



The American star, 42, will star with Emma Roberts in the 12th season of the hit show.

Kim broke the news on her Instagram Monday by uploading a creepy video to the broken theme of "Rock a-Bye Baby." Emma Roberts also shared the same thriller to her social media account.



Murphy, as per reports, was stunned by Kardashian’s 2021 SNL hosting gig and began talking last summer about her joining the AHS family.



The 42-year-old reality star ended her decades-long show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" last year to relaunch the family series. Season 3 of the Hulu series premieres May 25 with new episodes on Thursday.