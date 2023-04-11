 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Jennifer Aniston led hidden feelings 'play out on screen' for David Schwimmer

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Jennifer Aniston admits she channeled her romantic feelings for David Schwimmer to play his love interest on screen.

The duo, who has worked together in 'Friends', were branded the most popular couple of their time.

Now speaking to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on a show, Aniston admits she used her feelings for David to play his lover.

"We just let it play out on TV."

When asked if her first kiss with David was on camera, Aniston said: "Yes," 

 "It was quite enjoyable actually," she added.

This comes as David in 2021 admitted to having feelings for Aniston during the show. 

David, 56, revealed: "I had a major crush on Jen."

