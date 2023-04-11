Glasgow Celtic fan Rod Stewart gets club tattoo

Glasgow Celtics fan Rod Stewart gets club tattoo

Sir Rod Stewart just got some fresh ink and fans are in awe. The "I Don't Want to Talk about It" singer, 78, shared a photo of himself getting at tattoo on Instagram.

Stewart can be seen smiling at the camera in a white T-shirt and a Celtic chain to honor his favorite football team. In the honour of the club he supports Stewart got “Glasgow Celtic" inscribed onto his skin.

"Getting a ‘Glasgow Celtic’ tattoo in Auckland to celebrate my beloved team ‘You’re in My Heart’ @celticfc @wallerray_tattoo," the singer wrote in the caption.

The photo drew a lot of interest from fans and friends.

"Imagine the pressure on this tattoo artist just knowing you’re inking up one of the best musicians to walk this earth? ????," one fan wrote, as another added, "Yes! Celtic pride."

"Awesome, love how passionate you are and that beautiful neck chain. Thank you so much for the fabulous show you put on in Napier and safe travels back home another fan wrote.

The tattooist also commented on the post saying: "Thank you for the amazing experience, it was an honour."

The tattoo also comes just as the singer wrapped his Australia/New Zealand tour.

Stewart is a long-time Celtic fan and has instilled his love for the football team in his children as well.

British rock and pop singer and songwriter Sir Roderick David Stewart CBE is among the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 250 million records worldwide.