Millie Bobby Brown confirms engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has made it official that she is engaged to her boyfriend of two-and-a-half years Jake Bongiovi on Tuesday.

Millie, who rose to overnight fame after playing the lead role in Netflix’s show Stranger Things, announced the happy news on social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the Enola Holmes actress, 19, shared an awe-worthy shot with her fiancé, who is the son of legendary singer Bon Jovi.



Millie showed off her glimmering rock in a monochrome picture as she beamed while in the arms of her partner.

She captioned the heartwarming shot, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.”

Jake also shared an announcement post to his personal Instagram page, simply writing “forever” in the caption of two pictures of the couple.



In the shared snaps, the new couple of Tinsel town celebrated the joyous occasion with a beachy photoshoot - with Millie dressed in a crochet dress while Jake donned a cream polo shirt.

The engagement announcement came weeks after fans and paparazzi speculated the couple’s romance after she flashed a glimpse at the ring in a recent post.