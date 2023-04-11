 
menu menu menu
sports
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
SDSports Desk

What happens when Zainab Abbas writes 'facts' about players?

By
SDSports Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Zainab Abbas. — Twitter/@ZAbbasOfficial
Zainab Abbas. — Twitter/@ZAbbasOfficial

Fan-favourite Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas, who has gained much acclaim over the past few years, has shared that the parent of a "notable player" called her after she wrote unfavourable facts about the player on social media.

During an interview with a digital sports network, Abbas, who has represented Pakistan in cricket tournaments all around the world, was asked how fans reacted when she wrote unfavourable things about players.

Abbas laughed and said that not only fans but also parents of players would reach out to her to not say negative things.

"I am not lying here. I got a call from the parent of a notable cricketer. I was asked to not write something I wrote about the cricketer based on facts. Whatever I wrote was just based on facts and you can find that on Cricinfo," she disclosed.

"It happens," she added.

Abbas’s voice in Pakistan cricket is too familiar. Cricket fans follow her opinions related to the game.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, she also claimed that certain players present gifts to journalists and ask for favours.

"I know for a fact that certain players have been giving a lot of gifts to certain journalists to make sure that they talk in their favour. This is a rather common practice. You increase your [digital] following, and this all happens automatically. But yes, this is a very prevalent practice. If not gifts, then tickets can do the deal as well," the presenter said.

Moreover, she said social media trends for players are probably run by their managers and players mostly don't have any idea about it.

More From Sports:

Michael Irvin says in 'dark place' after misconduct charges

Michael Irvin says in 'dark place' after misconduct charges
Cody Ware's NASCAR career in limbo after arrest and suspension

Cody Ware's NASCAR career in limbo after arrest and suspension
‘Rotation policy’ vital for pacers ahead of World Cup: Umar Gul

‘Rotation policy’ vital for pacers ahead of World Cup: Umar Gul
'100mph at 100': Shoaib Akhtar stunned by elderly fast bowler

'100mph at 100': Shoaib Akhtar stunned by elderly fast bowler
Pakistan’s table tennis star Perniya Khan eyes Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan’s table tennis star Perniya Khan eyes Paris Olympics 2024
Pak vs NZ: Tickets for Karachi, Rawalpindi matches put on sale

Pak vs NZ: Tickets for Karachi, Rawalpindi matches put on sale
AC Hazim Bangwar reveals first look of new sports facility in Karachi's North Nazimabad

AC Hazim Bangwar reveals first look of new sports facility in Karachi's North Nazimabad

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi

Giving up right to host 2023 Asia Cup not an option: Najam Sethi
Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket

Masters 2023: Jon Rahm defeats Brooks Koepka,Phil Mickelson to clinch green jacket
Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'

Najam Sethi backs Babar Azam, asks people not to make captaincy 'controversial'
Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series

Former chief selector criticises PCB for resting 5 senior players during Afghanistan series
PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table

PSG bounce back, restore six-point lead on Ligue 1 table