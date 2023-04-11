 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Peter Andre talks in favour of Leonardo DiCaprio age-gap romance

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Peter Andre talks in favour of Leonardo DiCaprio age-gap romance
Peter Andre talks in favour of Leonardo DiCaprio age-gap romance 

Peter Andre supported Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships with girls younger than him while he compared them to his own marriage to Emily MacDonagh.

The English-Australian singer has no issues with Titanic actor’s huge age gap with his dates as he said that age doesn’t matter if two people are happy together.

Earlier this year, DiCaprio was linked to Maya Jama after sources claimed that they are enjoying their time together after going on multiple dates.

However, the rumours were not true as DiCaprio has turned down the speculations himself, as per multiple outlets.

Discussing his possible romance with Jama, Andre said DiCaprio’s couple with her “would be one hell of a power couple.”

"Although she’s 28, 20 years his junior, you can't help but admit that Leo looks awesome," he wrote for OK! Magazine.

"As you all know, Emily and I have been together for nearly 11 years and have known each other for 13 years,” the television personality added.

"Even though she is younger than me, I don’t think age matters as we are so happy together!"

More From Entertainment:

‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin clicks selfie with Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham game

‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin clicks selfie with Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham game
South Korean actress and model Jung Chae Yull has passed away

South Korean actress and model Jung Chae Yull has passed away
‘Shooting Stars’ star Lee Sung Kyung discusses her dating rumours

‘Shooting Stars’ star Lee Sung Kyung discusses her dating rumours
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In investigated for using the drug Zolpidem

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In investigated for using the drug Zolpidem

Why Prince Harry joined war in Afghanistan, but not by Prince William?

Why Prince Harry joined war in Afghanistan, but not by Prince William?
Blackpink’s Jisoo debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Charts

Blackpink’s Jisoo debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Charts
King Charles gets new title in Australia ahead of coronation

King Charles gets new title in Australia ahead of coronation
Blackpink surpasses 1.2 billion views on the ‘How You Like That’ MV

Blackpink surpasses 1.2 billion views on the ‘How You Like That’ MV
K-pop idol Ravi apologizes for involvement in military corruption

K-pop idol Ravi apologizes for involvement in military corruption
Harry, Meghan should attend coronation for their kids: ‘Two most unique people born in history’ video

Harry, Meghan should attend coronation for their kids: ‘Two most unique people born in history’
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: ‘Today’ show hosts call the decision ‘courageous’

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn split: ‘Today’ show hosts call the decision ‘courageous’
K-pop group IVE’s Rei to go on hiatus due to health reasons

K-pop group IVE’s Rei to go on hiatus due to health reasons