 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Runner is overflown with gratitude and excitement on Rennervations premiere

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Jeremy Runner is overflown with gratitude and excitement on Rennervations premiere
Jeremy Runner is overflown with gratitude and excitement on Rennervations premiere

Jeremy Renner has recently expressed his excitement for returning to the red carpet for the premiere of his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations on April 11.

Following his devastating snowplough accident, this is the first time that the actor had made a public appearance with his daughter Ava.

“I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know?” said Renner in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on the red carpet.

Renner continued, “Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do.”

The actor explained, “My breath is taken away by how honoured I am that we're even here even talking about it, you know what I mean?”

“We had people calling me crazy a good five years ago, like, 'What are you gonna do with all these trucks?' Like, 'Trust me, I've got a good idea’,” stated Renner

“I had a vision, but it took a lot of people to help me with the vision though you know? It seems so easy in my brain. Oh, yeah. Right. Yeah, the idea is easy,” explained the actor.

Renner disclosed that the premiere was his “first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the world”.

Meanwhile, Renner talked about his family and added, “They are everything.”

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan ridicules Prince Harry after Palace reveals his Coronation plans video

Piers Morgan ridicules Prince Harry after Palace reveals his Coronation plans
Meghan told no one will ‘miss her’ after Palace confirms she won't be attending Coronation

Meghan told no one will ‘miss her’ after Palace confirms she won't be attending Coronation
Matthew McConaughey remembers scary Lufthansa flight experience

Matthew McConaughey remembers scary Lufthansa flight experience
Brooke Shields dishes on her ‘complicated’ relationship with late mother, Teri Shields

Brooke Shields dishes on her ‘complicated’ relationship with late mother, Teri Shields
Prince Harry wants ‘least conflict’ with Royal Family over Coronation

Prince Harry wants ‘least conflict’ with Royal Family over Coronation
Prince Harry reason behind ‘every rift’ in Royal Family video

Prince Harry reason behind ‘every rift’ in Royal Family
Maya Jama reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours: ‘You need to stop now’

Maya Jama reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours: ‘You need to stop now’
CONFIRMED: Lilibet, Archie won’t attend King Charles coronation

CONFIRMED: Lilibet, Archie won’t attend King Charles coronation
Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle, confirms Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle, confirms Buckingham Palace

Prince William and King Charles are ‘at it’ over ‘disgraced royals’ video

Prince William and King Charles are ‘at it’ over ‘disgraced royals’
Prince Frederik, Princess Mary to attend King Charles coronation

Prince Frederik, Princess Mary to attend King Charles coronation
Jimmy Kimmel names Jeremy Renner: 'Toughest Avenger'

Jimmy Kimmel names Jeremy Renner: 'Toughest Avenger'