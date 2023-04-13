 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue
Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue

Doja Cat joined the growing list of celebrities and online personalities to oppose Elon Musk's blue verification fee.

As per HipHop DX, the Say So hitmaker, who recently lost her verification badge, shared her views on the social platform.

She responded to a fan after they pointed out the artist’s blue tick was missing from her account.

“Only fans have blue ticks,” Doja tweeted.

“You have to pay for twitter blue now ? What has elon done to you doja ?” one fan raised concern about the Elon Musk $8 fee for Twitter.

The 27-year-old replied, “Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

In other news, Chris Pratt has shared his opinion on the growing calls not to follow the Elon Musk orders on Twitter blue tick verification fee.

Speaking on the animated Super Mario Bros premiere, Pratt, who boasted 8.6 million followers on the social platform, expressed a not-so-definite answer on the issue.

"I don't know," the star said on whether he would pay the Twitter fee for the blue tick.

"I care deeply about all of [my followers]. I'll do whatever I have to do to stay a part of their lives because I respect their attention, and I love to use it as an opportunity to talk to them when I'm doing movies and stuff," the actor added.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Gosling once admitted: 'I am 49% woman'

Ryan Gosling once admitted: 'I am 49% woman'
BTS makes history on Oricon by surpassing 700 million streams with ‘Dynamite’

BTS makes history on Oricon by surpassing 700 million streams with ‘Dynamite’
Pedro Pascal gushes over 'powerful' trans sister

Pedro Pascal gushes over 'powerful' trans sister

BTS’ agency releases statement on J-Hope’s military enlistment date

BTS’ agency releases statement on J-Hope’s military enlistment date
'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage

'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage
K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback

K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback
Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation video

Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation
Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn
Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles video

Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles
Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93

Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93
King Charles hoping Prince Harry ‘will see sense’ and repair relationship video

King Charles hoping Prince Harry ‘will see sense’ and repair relationship
Meghan Markle is nothing more than ‘a risk that’s now gone’ video

Meghan Markle is nothing more than ‘a risk that’s now gone’