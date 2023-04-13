Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue

Doja Cat joined the growing list of celebrities and online personalities to oppose Elon Musk's blue verification fee.

As per HipHop DX, the Say So hitmaker, who recently lost her verification badge, shared her views on the social platform.

She responded to a fan after they pointed out the artist’s blue tick was missing from her account.

“Only fans have blue ticks,” Doja tweeted.

“You have to pay for twitter blue now ? What has elon done to you doja ?” one fan raised concern about the Elon Musk $8 fee for Twitter.

The 27-year-old replied, “Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

In other news, Chris Pratt has shared his opinion on the growing calls not to follow the Elon Musk orders on Twitter blue tick verification fee.

Speaking on the animated Super Mario Bros premiere, Pratt, who boasted 8.6 million followers on the social platform, expressed a not-so-definite answer on the issue.

"I don't know," the star said on whether he would pay the Twitter fee for the blue tick.

"I care deeply about all of [my followers]. I'll do whatever I have to do to stay a part of their lives because I respect their attention, and I love to use it as an opportunity to talk to them when I'm doing movies and stuff," the actor added.