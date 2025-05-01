Robert De Niro gets candid about his love for his children

Photo: Robert De Niro talks unconditional love for children: 'I love all my children'

Robert De Niro reportedly does not shy away from showing love for his children.

For those unversed, the American actor and filmmaker is the father to seven children.

In a new chat with TMZ, he opened up about his sentiments for his children and established that he accepts them as they are.

Robert De Niro has expressed his love and support for his daughter Airyn after she came out as transgender.

"I don't know what the big deal is. I love all my children," he claimed after showing support for one of his kids, who recently made a big change in her life.

"I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter,” he continued.

Robert’s kid, Airyn also shared about her transition that her decision to get more vocal about her identity was triggered by "the influence Black women have had on me".

"I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way," she shared before moving to a new topic.