Joe Jonas turns to brothers for support amid Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas still 'quite adrift' without Sophie Turner: report

The Jonas Brothers, Kelvin, Joe and Nick, are inching closer to a reunion tour to mark their 20th anniversary tour later this year, but Joe is ‘quite adrift’ after his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Last year, Joe and Sophie’s five-year marriage ended with their divorce, being finalized in September 2024. The estranged couple share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source, who is close to the brothers, said, “They’re all excited about it, but Joe is for sure the most hyped. Kevin and Nick are happily married, their wives and kids will come to some of the stops, but they won’t be joining them for the whole tour.”

Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour, the band is set to hit the tour on August 20, 2025 at MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and will conclude on November 14, 2025.

Revealing that Joe is “very lost,” and “still quite adrift without Sophie" ahead of their 12th headlining tour, they added, “Having his family around him like this is the best thing that could happen for him.”

Referring to his brothers families, the insider continued, “Nick and Kevin are already talking about how they’ll be homesick, whereas Joe doesn’t really have a home to be missing at this point.”

However, thousands of people would be out there at their concert to show support for them and their family that's what the Work It Out singer needs right now, the report claimed.

“They will definitely be doing all they can to give him a boost while they’re out on tour and together 24/7,” they added, before signing off.