Nick, Kevin Jonas' plans to hype up 'lost' Joe Jonas revealed

Photo: Nick, Kevin Jonas plan to give Joe Jonas 'boost' amid world tour

Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas are reportedly going all out to help Joe Jonas bounce back from Sophie Turner heartbreak.

According to the latest report on Life & Style, the two Jonas Brothers are thinking about reconnecting and helping Joe out with his divorce during their upcoming world tour, for which they all are really “excited.”

For those unversed, Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour is set to kick off on August 20, 2025.

“Nick and Kevin can see how much he needs this right now,” an insider shared about Joe.

The insider went on to add about Kevin and Nick, “They will definitely be doing all they can to give him a boost while they’re out on tour and together 24/7.”

While Joe is ready to embark on this journey of reconnecting with his brother, Sophie Turner is reportedly all caught up with his career engagements.

Speaking of her casting in the Amazon series of Lara Croft, a different source told RadarOnline.com, “Sophie has a huge job that could take up 75 percent of her year for the next decade, and Joe has nothing but time in front of him to pick up the slack in the co-parenting department.”

This source also claimed about the former couple that “they have found some peace, and Joe loves being a single dad. Now, they have both grown up and have totally grown out of hating each other.”