Kim Kardashian’s ‘weird’ speech at Kourtney wedding sparks reaction

time Friday Apr 14 2023
US reality television star Kim Kardashian’s ‘weird’ speech at Kourtney Kardashian wedding has sparked reaction from the fans, who believe the sisters are at odds since then.

Kim and Kourtney’s fans believe there is tension between them following Kim’s 'weird' speech.

The mother of four had said in her speech, “I just wanted to welcome everyone here to Italy for Kourtney and Travis.

“Seriously, you brought us along in your fairytale, and there’s really no love story like you guys.”

She further said, “It’s a movie. It’s the cutest. You guys are the best, and we all wish you so much love and happiness.”

Although she had thoughtful words, some eagle-eyed fans noticed Kim’s “weird tone” as she delivered her message.

A fan said: “I am watching Kourtney’s wedding special, and I can’t help but notice the tension between Kim and Kourtney. I didn’t believe rumours about how damaged their relationship was until now.”

Fans reaction came after a recent one-off episode of The Kardashians, where an insightful glimpse into Kourtney and Travis’ star-studded wedding in May last year was shared.

