time Friday Apr 14 2023
Cannes director speaks out about opening festival with Johnny Depp’s movie

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Cannes Film Festival’s director Thierry Fremaux has recently responded to the decision over opening this year’s event with Johnny Depp’s new movie, Jeanne Du Barry.

In a new interview with Variety, Fremaux explained why he didn’t believe it was a “controversial move” to begin with Maïwenn’s movie.

“I don’t see Maïwenn’s film as a controversial choice at all, because if Johnny Depp had been banned from working it would have been different, but that’s not the case,” said Fremaux.

The outlet reported that the new movie is directed by and stars French movie-maker Maïwenn alongside Depp. According to official synopsis, the French-language movie showcases the story of King Louis XV’s mistress Jeanne Vaubernier.

Reflecting on the Depp and Amber Heard’s publicised defamation trial, Fremaux stated, “We only know one thing; it’s the justice system and I think he won the legal case.”

“But the movie isn’t about Johnny Depp,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Depp’s movie was filmed in 2022.

