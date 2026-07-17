Tom Holland gets possessive over Zendaya: 'She's married to ME'

Tom Holland and Zendaya secretly tied the knot

Tom Holland would like to remind everyone that he is married to Zendaya, even if she has other love interests on screen.

While promoting their new film The Odyssey in a new Wired interview, the 30-year-old actor playfully claimed the film’s goddess Athena couldn’t possibly fall for Matt Damon’s Odysseus “because she’s married to me.”.

Holland, 30, was answering fan-submitted questions alongside Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson when he read aloud: “Did Athena love Odysseus romantically?”

Without missing a beat, the Spider-Man star replied, “No, because she’s married to me.”

In Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic, Zendaya, 29, portrays Athena, who guides Odysseus (Damon) as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War. Hathaway plays his wife, Penelope, while Holland stars as their son, Telemachus, who is left protecting his home from unwanted suitors, including Pattinson’s Antinous.

The conversation turned more serious when Holland asked, “Why does Athena choose Odysseus?” Damon avoided revealing spoilers, replying, “This is difficult in the context of our movie without giving things away. Because does Athena choose Odysseus or does Odysseus choose Athena?”

He added, “Spoiler alert. That’s all we can say.”

Later, when asked what Athena teaches Telemachus, Damon joked, “True love,” with Holland laughing and agreeing, “Yeah.”

The interview comes weeks after Holland confirmed he and Zendaya, who first met filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, have officially tied the knot.

The newlyweds now share the screen in both The Odyssey, which opened July 17, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, arriving later this month.