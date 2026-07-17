Zendaya reveals why she's ready to disappear from Hollywood now

Zendaya has shared that she is ready to take a break after an incredibly busy year.

The 29-year-old actress said she loves what she does but after months of nonstop work, she feels it's finally time to slow down and enjoy some peace and quiet.

Zendaya has hardly had a moment to rest as she filmed five movies, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, while also promoting some of her big projects.

The Euphoria star also quietly married Tom Holland, making it one of the biggest years of her life both on and off screen.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her latest film, Zendaya admitted she wants to step away from everything for a while.

She laughed as she said her plan is to do nothing, mind her own business and stay to herself.

The Drama actress then explained that moving from one place to another all the time can be exhausting and even though she feels thankful for every opportunity, she added that everyone needs a chance to stop, breathe and "disappear for a little bit."

She also looked back at how she found out she had been cast in The Odyssey, revealing that Tom Holland was the one who gave her the news.

After asking her to read the script again with Athena in mind, she realised she had landed the role. Zendaya said it was a special moment and she was happy Tom got to tell her himself.