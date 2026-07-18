Kim Kardashian shares last text conversation with late grandmother MJ Shannon

Kim Kardashian has shared the heartfelt final text message conversation her family sent to her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, just days before her death at the age of 91.

Posting a screenshot to her Instagram account on Friday, 17 July, the 45-year-old reality star offered fans an intimate look inside the "Entire OG Family" group chat, where she and her mother, Kris Jenner, had been exchanging inspirational Bible passages with the family matriarch during her final days.

The shared messages reveal a deeply comforting and spiritual dialogue between Jenner, 70, and her mother.

Jenner initially kicked off the exchange by paraphrasing Psalm 90:17, writing, "Lord our God, may your blessings be with us. Give us success in all we do." to which Shannon simply replied, "Amen.".

Credit: Instagram / Kim Kardashian

On Sunday, 12 July, Jenner messaged a verse from Psalm 91:1, writing, "Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find protection in the shadow of the Almighty.", prompting Shannon to text back a prayer hands emoji.

The final text exchange took place on Monday, 13 July, when Jenner quoted Isaiah 63:9, writing, "In his love and mercy he redeemed them; he lifted them up and carried them through all of the years.".

For the final time, Shannon text back, "Amen.".

Shannon’s passing was officially announced by Jenner on Instagram on Thursday, 16 July, just weeks before what would have been her 92nd birthday.



