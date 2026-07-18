Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding details get out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has been described as "legendary" by guests who attended the star-studded Madison Square Garden ceremony, and new details about the vows are emerging.

NFL player Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin spoke to Page Six at the Time100 Sports Gala in New York on Thursday, struggling to find words adequate to describe what they witnessed.

"It was just the best night ever," Kristin said.

"It was legendary. There's no other way to describe it." Kyle was equally effusive: "Yeah, truly, truly legendary."

One of the most striking revelations was the length of the vows.

Both Swift and Kelce spoke for around 20 minutes each, an unusually substantial exchange that clearly moved everyone in the room.

"I definitely teared up," Kyle admitted. "Their vows were so good, and it was hard not to."

Kristin conceded her own tears were less surprising. "I cry at every single wedding. Like, I don't think there's ever been a wedding that I haven't cried at."

The couple described the atmosphere on the dance floor as "wild," given the sheer density of famous faces surrounding them.

Lena Dunham, Mariska Hargitay, Hugh Grant, Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Sabrina Carpenter, Adam Sandler, Emma Stone and Tom Brady were among those Kristin noted she would need to journal about to keep track of the evening's highlights.

Kyle has been a long-time friend of Kelce's, while Kristin became an unlikely cultural phenomenon in January 2024 when she created custom Kansas City Chiefs-themed puffer coats for Swift and Brittany Mahomes to wear at games.

The design went viral overnight and led to her signing her own licensing deal with the NFL.

The Juszczyk couple were among several sporting power couples at the gala, which also welcomed Jalen Brunson and his wife Aly, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and LeBron James and Savannah James.

Prince Harry attended as a special guest without Meghan Markle, and was overheard telling fellow guests that Markle and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, are "happy" to be back home in California after a brief visit to the UK.