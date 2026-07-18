Matt Damon shares one major family rule he follows with wife and daughters

Matt Damon has opened up about the one "non-negotiable" family rule he strictly follows with his wife, Luciana, and their four daughters as the couple prepare to become empty nesters.

The Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting star revealed that no matter how busy life gets, sitting down for a family dinner every single night is an absolute must in their household, a tradition that has remained unchanged throughout his children's upbringing.

Speaking to PEOPLE in an interview published on Friday, the 55-year-old actor admitted that while the nightly rule was established to guarantee quality time with his daughters—27-year-old Alexia, 20-year-old Isabella, 17-year-old Gia, and 15-year-old Stella, it is not always perfect.

Damon confessed that external distractions sometimes creep in, noting that they all have room for improvement when it comes to keeping work away from the dinner table.

He recalled an eye-opening moment when one of his daughters pointed out that they hadn’t actually spoken during the previous evening's meal.

Damon explained that it made him realise how easy it is to get lost in a daily routine and forget the very reason the tradition was started in the first place, calling it a lesson in family "mindfulness" that they are all actively working on.

The Bourne Identity actor shared that he and Luciana are firmly embracing the reality that their daughters will soon all be grown up and out of the house.

With the empty-nest phase looming, the couple are doing everything they can to make the most of their remaining time under one roof.

Damon explained that they have been having a lot of open conversations about presence and trying to stay anchored in the moment, noting that since it is impossible to slow time down, the only real solution is to be truly there and fully immersed in it.