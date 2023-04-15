 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Britney Spears has completed her bombshell memoir: 'It's a story of triumph & survival'

Britney Spears has completed her bombshell memoir in which she has talked about her childhood days, her split with Justin Timberlake and her issues with her family including the 13-year-long conservatorship.

As per Page Six, the Hold Me Closer hitmaker’s biography is already being hailed as “inspiring” and a “groundbreaking instant best-seller” by the publishing insiders.

“Britney’s book is a story of triumph,” an insider described the book which will be published in fall.

“It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship,” added the source.

“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari.”

The publication revealed that the popstar has been working with ghostwriter Sam Lansky, an acclaimed novelist and journalist who has written for The Atlantic, New York Magazine, Time.

Spears’ publisher Simon & Schuster is said to be “thrilled” with the yet-unnamed book, which is going through the final legal revisions for a planned release ahead of the holidays.

“Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. Its truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life,” the insider said.

Another publishing source shared, “This book is a gift….There are parts of this book that every person—particularly every woman—can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art.”

“This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty, and without any self-pity. She is entirely winning in these pages.

“This book will…. shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller.”


