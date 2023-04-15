 
Saturday Apr 15 2023
King Charles was ‘captivated’ by Meghan Markle during their introduction

Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Meghan Markle seemed to have made a really good impression on King Charles when Prince Harry first introduced her.

Per Newsweek, veteran royal reporter, Robert Jobson claimed in his book Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, that the monarch was “captivated” by Meghan’s “intelligence and vivacious personality.”

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex even helped “softening” some tension between the father and son which existed since a long time.

“Meghan, at first, was seen by the press as a breath of fresh air,” Jobson wrote of Meghan’s first introduction to British public life in 2017 after her engagement was announced in November.”

He added, “She threw herself into her new role even before they married, visiting Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and London, and was greeted warmly by large enthusiastic crowds wherever she went”

Jobson said that “Charles could not have been more welcoming to his future daughter-in-law. Meghan said at the time that she was bowled over by his gentlemanly charm.”

Meghan’s “warmth” for Chares led to a “softening of relations between father and son,” according to Jobson. Though there were not widespread reports of a breakdown in Charles and Harry’s relationship at the time, there was speculation that the Harry’s grief for his mother, Princess Diana, posed an emotional impasse for the pair.

“Charles was captivated by Meghan’s intelligence and vivacious personality,” Jobson wrote. “He remarked, ‘She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more.’”

