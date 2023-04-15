 
J-Hope from BTS confirms his military enlistment date

He assured his fans who were worried he would leave without telling them with a short comment
K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope has announced the official date for his military enlistment. He held a live stream on Weverse since his fans were concerned about when he would leave.

He went on to read a comment from a fan who said that they would be waiting for his discharge on October 17th, 2024 and he replied in the affirmative, stating: “‘Just waiting for Hobi’s discharge date of October 17, 2024.’ Ah. October 17th. Right!”

That means that the rapper would be leaving for his enlistment a day earlier than the reports stated, officially beginning his service on April 17th. He previously assured his fans who were worried he would leave without telling them with a short comment.

“Everyone, I’m not going tomorrow.

This week, I’ll come and greet you with a live

Our ARMY, don’t have a hard time.

I love you, ARMY

Have a good weekend, don’t worry too much!!!!

I love you ARMY.”

