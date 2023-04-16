King Charles reacts to Harry and Meghan's decision on his coronation

King Charles is “happy” with Prince Harry's decision and “understanding” of Meghan staying behind with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Citing sources, the newspaper reported that by attending the coronation Harry wanted to show “support for his father”.

The father-son duo have spoken and there is a “willingness and wanting to mend on both sides” after Harry’s explosive revelations in his book Spare and Netflix series.

It will be the first time Harry has been with his family since his memoir and six-part docu-series shocked royals.

The report in The Sun on Sunday said that the Duke of Sussex ended months of no contact with Charles by holding a conversation about the invitation but has not spoken to William.

It said there was also correspondence with Buckingham Palace before Harry accepted but no significant talks other than over the couple’s security at Westminster Abbey.



