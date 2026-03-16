Royal family breaks silence with touching video after Anne's hug controversy

Princess Anne went viral as she shared a hilarious moment with the Scottish rugby captain, Sione Tuipulotu, as his side defeated France in the Six Nations.

The Princess Royal, who avoided the previous awkward encounter with Scottish rugby captain, has finally hugged the star.

Sione, who made a joke of their previous exchange while collecting the Auld Alliance Trophy after winning the game 50-40 against defending champions France, can be seen warmly hugging King Charles' sister in the newly released clip by the royal family on their official Instagram.

Anne, as patron of the Scottish Rugby Union, took the responsibility of congratulating the winning side and handing out the trophy.

Last week, a clip went viral when Tuipulotu walked over to the Princess Royal and motioned for a hug.

The Princess Royal, in her humorous way, opened her arms and smiled towards the rugby star as the pair shared a laugh in front of the crowd and cameras.

Tuipulotu then shook the 75-year-old's hand, who then patted him on the shoulder as they had a small talk before the rugby captain lifted the trophy.

Scottish Rugby posted the moment on their social media with the caption: "This close to a hug."

But in the new video, which attracted massive applause and hearts from fans, the two are seen warmly hugging.