Prince William gathers Earthshot team at Windsor for big goals

Prince William fathers Earthshot team at Windsor for big goals

Prince William gathered key figures behind the The Earthshot Prize at Windsor Castle on March 10 for a strategy meeting focused on the future direction of the global environmental initiative.

The Prince of Wales, who founded the prize and serves as its president, met with chief executive Jason Knauf and board chair Jesper Brodin to review ongoing projects and plans tied to the organisation’s mission of supporting groundbreaking solutions for the planet.

He was pictured smiling alongside Brodin in first official photo since he took the prize chair.

William and Jesper Brodin

During the Windsor Castle meeting, discussions centred on the progress made by past winners and finalists.

The gathering also had talks about the growing network of innovators, scientists and entrepreneurs who are developing practical solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Recently the future king revealed that India, will host the 2026 Earthshot Prize, marking the sixth annual ceremony this November.

He highlighted India’s growing role in climate innovation, saying that solutions thriving there have the potential to make an impact worldwide.

The event will celebrate groundbreaking environmental projects and showcase ideas that could help tackle global challenges.