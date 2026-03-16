Meghan Markle 'horrified' after receiving heartbreaking update on Australia trip

Meghan Markle has received surprise update about her Australian trip with Prince Harry next month.

The Duchess of Sussex's tour has been hit by shocking email leak, according to a new report.

Harry'swife is trying to find out who revealed details of her Sydney appearance early as the couple are set to headline separate events in Australia in mid-April.

It emerges after Harry and Meghan's partnership with Netflix has come to an end.

Meghan was in shock to learn the information about future appearance at a women’s retreat in Sydney in April got out ahead of the official announcement.

A source claimed, "She was horrified."

The leak about the trip is merely a bump in the road, but for the Duchess the real concern is the Pandora's box of private dealings with Harry that might spill out next.

"Of course, a leak about the trip isn’t the end of the world, Meghan’s losing sleep at what else could come out about her and Harry’s private dealings", the source claimed to New Idea.

“She is on a mission to find out who leaked the information. It’s made the working environment around her office very tense,” they added.

Prince Archie and Lilibet's mother will arrive in Australia in mid-April to appear as a guest speaker at the $3,000-a-ticket retreat at Coogee's InterContinental Hotel. It will take place from April 17 to 19 and is limited to just 300 people.