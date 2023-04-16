K-pop group IVE sells 1 million copies of their new album

 
They are the first K-pop group to have done so in the year 2023
K-pop group IVE has managed to sell one million units of their new comeback named I’ve IVE within the first week of the album’s release. They came out with their first-ever full studio album on April 10th.

According to Hanteo Chart, they set a new personal record by achieving one million units sold by the sixth day of release. They are also only the third K-pop girl group to sell that many copies in the first week after the groups Aespa and Blackpink.

They managed to achieve the All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill certifications with their pre-release track Kitsch. To achieve the certification an artist needs to claim the top spot in several charts. They are the first K-pop group to have done so in the year 2023.

