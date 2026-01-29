Odessa A’zion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts’ adaptation after casting controversy

Odessa A’zion, one of the recent breakout stars, has announced her departure from the upcoming adaptation of Deep Cuts.

Authored by Holly Brickley, the novel is currently being adapted by A24, with Sean Durkin set to direct the film.

However, the Marty Supreme actress has distanced herself from the production after her casting sparked major backlash due to race swapping.

“Guys! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie,” she announced via her Instagram stories.

Consisting of multiple slides, the 25-year-old actress thoroughly explained her decision to exit the film, while acknowledging the uproar.

Odessa explained that she initially went in to read for the role of Percy, which was eventually offered to Cailee Spaeny.

During her visit, she was offered the part of Zoe Gutierrez instead, who is a character of Mexican heritage in the upcoming film’s source material.

The rising star further addressed the public who raised objections about her casting, saying that she agrees “with every single one” of them.

“I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it. That SHOULD do it! That’s not me. There are a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role and I am not one of them. I can’t wait to see who it ends up being,” she stated.

Following Odessa A’zion’s exit, the Deep Cuts cast will feature Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey as the leads. Though the film’s release schedule is not yet available.