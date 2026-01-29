 
Geo News

Odessa A'zion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts' adaptation after casting controversy

Odessa A’zion announces why she will no longer appear in A24’s ‘Deep Cuts’ film

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 29, 2026

Odessa A’zion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts’ adaptation after casting controversy
Odessa A’zion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts’ adaptation after casting controversy

Odessa A’zion, one of the recent breakout stars, has announced her departure from the upcoming adaptation of Deep Cuts.

Authored by Holly Brickley, the novel is currently being adapted by A24, with Sean Durkin set to direct the film.

However, the Marty Supreme actress has distanced herself from the production after her casting sparked major backlash due to race swapping.

“Guys! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie,” she announced via her Instagram stories.

Odessa Azion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts adaptation after casting controversy

Consisting of multiple slides, the 25-year-old actress thoroughly explained her decision to exit the film, while acknowledging the uproar.

Odessa Azion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts adaptation after casting controversy
Odessa Azion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts adaptation after casting controversy

Odessa explained that she initially went in to read for the role of Percy, which was eventually offered to Cailee Spaeny.

During her visit, she was offered the part of Zoe Gutierrez instead, who is a character of Mexican heritage in the upcoming film’s source material.

The rising star further addressed the public who raised objections about her casting, saying that she agrees “with every single one” of them.

“I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it. That SHOULD do it! That’s not me. There are a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role and I am not one of them. I can’t wait to see who it ends up being,” she stated.

Odessa Azion drops out of ‘Deep Cuts adaptation after casting controversy

Following Odessa A’zion’s exit, the Deep Cuts cast will feature Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey as the leads. Though the film’s release schedule is not yet available.

Patrick Dempsey opens up about supporting Eric Dane amid ALS battle
Patrick Dempsey opens up about supporting Eric Dane amid ALS battle
Melanie Martinez returns with new release after sparking controversy
Melanie Martinez returns with new release after sparking controversy
David Beckham relishes simple lunch amid Nicola Peltz's shocking allowance
David Beckham relishes simple lunch amid Nicola Peltz's shocking allowance
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi heat up ‘Wuthering Heights' LA premiere
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi heat up ‘Wuthering Heights' LA premiere
Jacob Elordi discusses challenges of filming 'Wuthering Heights' after 'Frankenstein' video
Jacob Elordi discusses challenges of filming 'Wuthering Heights' after 'Frankenstein'
Grammys 2026 reveals Ozzy Osbourne tribute plans with star-studded lineup
Grammys 2026 reveals Ozzy Osbourne tribute plans with star-studded lineup
Nicola Peltz's surprising nod to Beckhams resurfaces after Brooklyn cut ties
Nicola Peltz's surprising nod to Beckhams resurfaces after Brooklyn cut ties
Katie Price's Dubai wedding sparks legal questions
Katie Price's Dubai wedding sparks legal questions