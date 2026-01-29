Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's romance resurfaces amid new project

Camila Morrone sparks new interest in controversial relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio while teasing Duffer Brother show

Camila Morrone has sparked much excitement for her new project with the Stranger Things creators Duffer Brothers, as the curiosity surrounding her infamous relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio continues to grow.

The 28-year-old model and actress recently revealed the first look into her new series, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, which is a horror drama set to be released on March 26.

While the Daisy Jones & the Six star has always kept her personal life private, letting her work speak volumes, she dated DiCaprio back in 2017 and the public interest grew in her personal life.

The One Battle After Another star, 51, was frequently spotted with the supermodel, as well as her family during his downtime while filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The couple had an age gap of 23 years which caused quite a stir, but they did not let the backlash affect their relationship and stayed together for five years.

Staying true to his reputation, the Titanic actor reportedly broke up with Morrone days after her 25th birthday.

Before making her acting debut, Morrone was a famous model where she became close friends with Hailey Bieber, arriving on the Hollywood scene as an “it girl.”

At the same time, Morrone transitioned into acting with her debut Bukowski in 2013, and went on to appear in Never Goin' Back, Daisy Jones & The Six, Marmalade, as well as The Night Manager.